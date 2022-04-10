Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

WATCH: Man pulled from raging river after attempted rescue of dog caught in current

A man who saved a dog from raging Los Angeles river describes harrowing feat. (SOURCE: KCAL,KCBS)
By Nicole Comstock
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A good Samaritan is recounting his attempt to rescue a stranger’s dog from a river in California.

Dustin Leming, an iron worker, dropped 14 feet into the Los Angeles River to rescue a dog trapped in the raging current during a rain storm.

He risked his own life to save a stranger’s dog.

“Oh, that dog was scared,” he said.

The heroic effort left Leming in need of his own rescue.

“They did have to rescue me, and thank God they did,” he said.

As rescue helicopters circled above his home last week, Leming and his mom ran to the river out back and saw Scooby struggling to keep his furry head above the water.

When Leming saw the canine, he couldn’t help himself. He said he wanted to be a veterinarian so it was second nature to help an animal in need.

“I told her, I said ‘Look mom, that dog’s in the river. I’m going to the river. I’m gonna save that dog,’” he said. “And she goes, ‘You better not Dustin’ and I told her, ‘Look, I’m going in.”

But first, Leming had to run ahead of the dog.

“I think it was about a mile and a half down where I finally caught up to him,” Leming said.

When he finally got into the waist high water and got his arms around Scooby, the terrified German Shepherd sunk its teeth into his arms.

“That current, that current is stronger than you think,” Leming said.

He said it became too hard to hold on to the dog, and Scooby wiggled out of his arms and was eventually carried away by the current.

“I was like ‘Oh man, if that dog dies, I’m gonna be so sad,’” Leming said.

It was fortunately not a lost cause, and Scooby survived. The dog floated down the river to a shallow spot where rescue crews eventually got him to safety.

The next day, Scooby’s owner got to thank Leming for his attempted rescue.

“Thank you so much for all the love out there and support,” she said.

Leming said he’s just glad Scooby made it back home. He said there was no way the dog was going to drown on his watch.

“Everybody got their phones out and wanted to take videos but not take action,” Leming said. “I tried to help him out.”

Copyright 2022 KCAL,KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested 27 suspects involved in multiple charges including burglaries of...
Amarillo police arrested 27 suspects for multiple charges
Police lights
Amarillo police arrested man for trailer theft and multiple charges
Deputies with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after executing a...
Meth found at Potter County home, 3 arrested
A judge has sentenced three drug traffickers to a total of 48 years in prison after crashing...
3 sentenced to total of 48 years after crashing into Potter County Deputy vehicle
Amarillo police are asking for help identifying a child that possibly fell from a moving car on...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying child that possibly fell from moving car

Latest News

The researchers calculated that for every 100,000 people in that situation, 12 will be shot to...
Study finds higher homicide risk in homes with handguns
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter’s board of directors
Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman...
2 killed in Iowa nightclub shooting
Martin Gugino, 75, was shoved by Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski in downtown...
Officers who pushed Floyd protester cleared by arbitrator
Authorities say 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera has been charged with murder in Texas after causing...
Texas DA says murder charge in abortion case will be dropped