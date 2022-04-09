Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles fall to RockHounds 11-9 in season opener

By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles hosted the Midland RockHounds for their 2022 MiLB Season Opener at HODGETOWN. The Oil Pan Cup Rivalry starts the season in favor of Midlan who won 11-9.

Drey Jameson lost on the mound for the Sod Poodles. He allowed 6 hits and 4 runs in 1.2 innings pitched while dealing 3 K’s.

The Diamondbacks No. 2 prospect in the organization, outfielder Corbin Carroll, impressed at bat. In 5 at-bats he tallied 2 hits, 2 runs and 1 RBI. Designated hitter Eduardo Diaz had a strong at-bat adding 2 runs, 3 hits and 3 RBI.

The Sod Poodles and RockHounds face off again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and then Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

