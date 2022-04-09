Who's Hiring?
Palo Duro falls in fourth round to Trimble Tech 3-0

By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons were the lone survivor boys high school soccer team from the Panhandle, but their season ended Friday in Wichita Falls. The Dons fell to Trimble Tech 3-0 in the fourth round of playoffs, the same round they lost to Colleyville last season.

”They bought into it, they respected me and I appreciate their hard work. It’s been a great adventure with them. I’m thankful. I feel like it’s a blessing to be a part of it. I’m really proud of the group. We did everything we could,” said Cavazos. “We know at this stage in the playoffs every team is going to be really good. You don’t make it this far just because, so we knew and the boys left it all on the field so can’t ask more of them.”

The Dons finish their season with an overall record (24-2-2).

