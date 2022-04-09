Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police arrested man for trailer theft and multiple charges

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a man who was involved in a theft of a trailer including multiple charges Friday evening.

According to the release, on April 8, at 8:36 p.m., Amarillo police received a call from a person following a white Ford F-250 with a utility bed.

The caller told officers that this vehicle had been involved in a theft of his trailer on a previous date.

The release states it the vehicle also matches the description of one that had been reported as being involved in multiple thefts in and around the Amarillo area.

Officers caught up to the vehicle near Mockingbird Lane and initiated a traffic stop.

44-year-old James Brandon Lewis, Who was the driver of the vehicle was found to have a Parole Violation warrant for his arrest.

Inside of the vehicle, officers located a handgun, methamphetamine, several sets of car keys, tools commonly used In thefts of catalytic converters, and several pieces of identifying information not belonging to Lewis.

James Lewis was arrested for his Parole Violation Warrant, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance

He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be filed.

