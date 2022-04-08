Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Warm Weekend

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With Friday’s daytime highs reaching into the 60s, temperatures will begin to go up for the rest of the weekend. The most notable marker of this will be winds turning out of the southwest, rather than the north as soon as this evening, which ushers in warm, dry downsloping winds that will put daytime highs in the mid-to-upper-80s for the next several days. We’ll see breezy to borderline windy conditions for the rest of the outlook, prompting critical fire danger for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, rain chances are not expected in the next 7 days.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested 27 suspects involved in multiple charges including burglaries of...
Amarillo police arrested 27 suspects for multiple charges
Amarillo police are asking for help identifying a child that possibly fell from a moving car on...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying child that possibly fell from moving car
Abel Trevizo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for indecency with a child
Deputies with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after executing a...
Meth found at Potter County home, 3 arrested
Wheeler County grass fire
Crews working on grass fire in Roberts County, estimated 300 acres

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Much Warmer For The Weekend
Much Warmer Weekend
Doppler Dave's Friday Outlook 4/8
Adrian's Forecast
Adrian's Forecast 4-8-22