Warm Weekend

With Friday’s daytime highs reaching into the 60s, temperatures will begin to go up for the rest of the weekend. The most notable marker of this will be winds turning out of the southwest, rather than the north as soon as this evening, which ushers in warm, dry downsloping winds that will put daytime highs in the mid-to-upper-80s for the next several days. We’ll see breezy to borderline windy conditions for the rest of the outlook, prompting critical fire danger for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, rain chances are not expected in the next 7 days.

