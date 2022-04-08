Palo Duro dances to fourth round of UIL 5A playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons (24-1-2) boys soccer team is the lone high school squad left in playoffs in the upper Texas Panhandle. Students gathered outside the gym on Thursday to wish the Dons good luck on their way to the fourth round of the UIL 5A playoffs.

Palo Duro advanced to Regionals last season, but they fell short of their goal to Colleyville Heritage 2-1. That loss still stings, but it was a learning opportunity for the young team.

“I been here last year and I felt the pain of losing and hopefully we come back here with a trophy,” said Jaime Carrillo, Palo Duro junior.

Despite the loss last season, it was a big accomplishment advancing that far. Now the Dons are hungry for more.

”It feels really nice because last year we won it and this year we’re breaking it too,” said Gabriel Castrejon, Palo Duro soccer.

Palo Duro will face the Trimble Tech Bulldogs (27-3-1) from Fort Worth in the Regional Semifinals.

“Soccer over here in Amarillo we’ve got great talent,” said Adriana Cavazos, Palo Duro soccer head coach. “Now for us to be able to go out there as one of the last 16 teams in Texas that’s a phenomenal feeling.”

Palo Duro and Trimble Tech kickoff the Regional Semifinal on Friday at 3 p.m. in Wichita Falls at Memorial Stadium. The Dons have only lost one game this season and it was to No. 1 ranked Frisco Lone Star 7-0 back in January.

