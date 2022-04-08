Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Life expectancy continues to drop in US since start of pandemic, study finds

Researchers found in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.
Researchers found in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found that life expectancy in the U.S. has continued to drop since the start of the pandemic.

Researchers from the University of Colorado and the Urban Institute analyzed data from several statistical agencies and found that in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.

Previously, a similar study found life expectancy dipped by almost two years in 2020.

In the decade before the coronavirus pandemic, life expectancy overall didn’t change much. But more than 900,000 Americans have died from COVID in the past two years.

Researchers from this most recent study also found life expectancy is more than five years less in the U.S. compared to other similar nations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested 27 suspects involved in multiple charges including burglaries of...
Amarillo police arrested 27 suspects for multiple charges
Amarillo police are asking for help identifying a child that possibly fell from a moving car on...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying child that possibly fell from moving car
Abel Trevizo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for indecency with a child
Deputies with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after executing a...
Meth found at Potter County home, 3 arrested
Wheeler County grass fire
Crews working on grass fire in Roberts County, estimated 300 acres

Latest News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.
Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress’ partisan path
Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving...
Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more