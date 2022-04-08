Election finance reports show supporters of Amarillo school bonds have more funds than those against
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The political action committee against the $285 million in Amarillo school bonds has far less money to spend than supporters of the bonds.
Save Amarillo reported yesterday having almost $3,500 and less than $200 in un-itemized spending.
Amarillo Kids First reported getting $37,000 in contributions, spending $23,000 with a research company for a survey.
Election Day is May 7 with early voting running from April 25 to May 3.
