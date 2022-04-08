Crews working on grass fire in Roberts County, estimated 300 acres
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews continue to fight fires in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles that began earlier this week.
Roberts County
Multiple crews have responded to a grass fire near the Caprock Highway 70.
According to officials the fire is estimated 300 acres.
Roberts County Fire and SO, Hoover Fire Department, Perryton Fire Department, C-C ranch, Ochiltree SO have responded.
Wheeler County
Wheeler County Fire Department are responding to a grass fire near north of Highway 152 and FM 592.
According to Texas Wildfire response system, the fire is estimated to be 8152 acres and is 0% contained.
The Beckham County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is two miles west of the Texas/Oklahoma line.
Officials say cellphone service appears to be spotty due to power outages in the Sweetwater area.
County dispatchers have been contacting residents in the area, and deputies are in the area.
Crews are asking to avoid the area.
Beaver County
Oklahoma Forestry Services says there is a new fire in Beaver County north of Forgan.
The release says the fire is near Highway 23, and multiple crews are responding to the scene.
If you would like to donate to the Booker Fire Department, you can do so by mailing a check to PO Box M, Booker, TX 79005, or by dropping it off at City Hall.
The Beaver River Fire in Oklahoma has destroyed two homes, 10 outbuildings and resulted in injuries for two Balko firefighters.
Officials said their vehicle rolled off a six-foot embankment.
According to a post shared by Booker Fire Department, Balko firefighters Tyler and Jason are in the hospital with serious injuries and are recovering.
Oklahoma Forestry Service crews are assisting, and said as of last nigh tthe fire had burned 24,537 acres.
As of this morning, the fire was 15% contained.
Gray County
A wildfire in Gray County, named the Sand Creek Fire, is now 92% contained.
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is an estimated 3,200 acres.
