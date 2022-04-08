Crews working on grass fire in Roberts County, estimated 300 acres

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews continue to fight fires in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles that began earlier this week.

Roberts County

Multiple crews have responded to a grass fire near the Caprock Highway 70.

According to officials the fire is estimated 300 acres.

Roberts County Fire and SO, Hoover Fire Department, Perryton Fire Department, C-C ranch, Ochiltree SO have responded.

Responded into Roberts county just off the Caprock on hwy 70! Fire burned 3-400 acres! Roberts County Fire and SO, Hoover FD, Perryton FD, C-C ranch, Ochiltree SO. County water tankers and grader! Posted by Perryton Fire EMS on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Wheeler County

Wheeler County Fire Department are responding to a grass fire near north of Highway 152 and FM 592.

According to Texas Wildfire response system, the fire is estimated to be 8152 acres and is 0% contained.

The Beckham County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is two miles west of the Texas/Oklahoma line.

Officials say cellphone service appears to be spotty due to power outages in the Sweetwater area.

County dispatchers have been contacting residents in the area, and deputies are in the area.

Crews are asking to avoid the area.

WHEELER COUNT FIRE ENTERING BECKHAM COUNTY The Wheeler County fire is now at the state line near 1160 Rd, which will... Posted by Beckham County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Beaver County

Oklahoma Forestry Services says there is a new fire in Beaver County north of Forgan.

The release says the fire is near Highway 23, and multiple crews are responding to the scene.

New Fire start: The 23 Fire (Beaver County) located just north of Forgan Oklahoma in the vicinity of Highway 23. OFS and... Posted by Oklahoma Forestry Services on Thursday, April 7, 2022

If you would like to donate to the Booker Fire Department, you can do so by mailing a check to PO Box M, Booker, TX 79005, or by dropping it off at City Hall.

During this recent and ongoing outbreak of wildfires, we, and every other area department have had tremendous and... Posted by Booker Fire Department on Thursday, April 7, 2022

The Beaver River Fire in Oklahoma has destroyed two homes, 10 outbuildings and resulted in injuries for two Balko firefighters.

Officials said their vehicle rolled off a six-foot embankment.

According to a post shared by Booker Fire Department, Balko firefighters Tyler and Jason are in the hospital with serious injuries and are recovering.

Oklahoma Forestry Service crews are assisting, and said as of last nigh tthe fire had burned 24,537 acres.

As of this morning, the fire was 15% contained.

OFS crews continue to assist on the Beaver River Fire in the panhandle with assistance from this LAT (Larger Air Tanker.) As of last evening the fire had burned 24,537 acres, destroyed two residences and 10 outbuildings. It has also put two firefighters in the hospital and destroyed an engine. Fire crews from three states and eight counties continue to fight the fire that is 15% contained. (Wait for it...) #BeaverRiverFire #OklahomaWildfire #WildfireAwareness Posted by Oklahoma Forestry Services on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Gray County

A wildfire in Gray County, named the Sand Creek Fire, is now 92% contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is an estimated 3,200 acres.

Update: the #SandCreekFire in Gray County is an estimated 3,200 acres and 92% contained. Firefighters are continuing to work on the perimeter to increase containment as critical fire conditions continue in the area of the fire. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 7, 2022

