Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Clovis Animal Shelter opening this Saturday

The City of Clovis Animal Shelter will begin opening to the public on Saturday.
The City of Clovis Animal Shelter will begin opening to the public on Saturday.(KTVF)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis Animal Shelter will begin opening to the public on Saturday.

The shelter will open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. starting on Saturday, April 9.

Officers and volunteers will be at the Animal Shelter to help assist, at 2203 E. Brady Avenue.

If you are interested in volunteering at the Shelter to assist in the care of the animals or assist the public through the shelter, visit the Shelter in-person and speak with Larry Jacquez, Supervisor.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT CLOVIS NEW MEXICO Released through the Office of Roy L. Rice,...

Posted by Clovis Police Department on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested 27 suspects involved in multiple charges including burglaries of...
Amarillo police arrested 27 suspects for multiple charges
Amarillo police are asking for help identifying a child that possibly fell from a moving car on...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying child that possibly fell from moving car
Abel Trevizo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for indecency with a child
Deputies with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after executing a...
Meth found at Potter County home, 3 arrested
Wheeler County grass fire
Crews working on grass fire in Roberts County, estimated 300 acres

Latest News

A judge has sentenced three drug traffickers to a total of 48 years in prison after crashing...
3 sentenced to total of 48 years after crashing into Potter County Deputy vehicle
Doppler Dave's Friday Outlook 4/8
The Cadillac Ranch is raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Cadillac Ranch painted blue to raise awareness toward child abuse
The political action committee against the $285 million in Amarillo school bonds has far less...
Election finance reports show supporters of Amarillo school bonds have more funds than those against
Amarillo police have arrested 27 suspects involved in multiple charges including burglaries of...
Amarillo police arrested 27 suspects for multiple charges