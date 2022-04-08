Clovis Animal Shelter opening this Saturday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis Animal Shelter will begin opening to the public on Saturday.

The shelter will open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. starting on Saturday, April 9.

Officers and volunteers will be at the Animal Shelter to help assist, at 2203 E. Brady Avenue.

If you are interested in volunteering at the Shelter to assist in the care of the animals or assist the public through the shelter, visit the Shelter in-person and speak with Larry Jacquez, Supervisor.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT CLOVIS NEW MEXICO Released through the Office of Roy L. Rice,... Posted by Clovis Police Department on Thursday, April 7, 2022

