City of Amarillo Utility Billing Mobile Units is available on Saturday

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Mobile Unit is available.

The Unit will be open Saturday, April 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the East Branch Library, and the Southwest Branch Library.

“This provides a convenient payment option for residents,” said COA Utility Billing Manager Jennifer Gonzalez. “We want the community to have as many choices as possible when it comes to their water bill.”

Appointments are not needed for the mobile unit, which provides drive-thru service, a walk-up window option including starting, transferring and closing utility services, as well as setting up payment arrangements.

