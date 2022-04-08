Cadillac Ranch painted blue to raise awareness toward child abuse

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cadillac Ranch is raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Cadillac’s are being painted blue to help spread the message after cases increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are also plans to paint other parts of the city throughout the month all to help identify possible abuse and neglect.

“Abuse and neglect happens 24/7, 365 and so even though it may not be those folks calling we had other folks who are calling and making those reports so it’s the investigator’s job to go out there and see what’s going on and see what the situation is,” said Jenn Sugg, Rainbow Room coordinator.

Around 6,700 cases were investigated by CPS in the Panhandle area last year.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect you are asked to call the Texas Abuse Hotline or file a report online.

