Audrey Lane triple jumps 35 feet 8.5 inches winning Cardinal Relays

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ascension Academy hosted their annual Cardinal Relays high school track and field meet on Thursday. San Jacinto Christian Academy senior Audrey Lane won long jump and triple jump.

The West Texas A&M signee did not let the wind stop her from leaping her second best triple jump distance of the season. Lane jumped 35 feet 8.5 inches, just under four inches from her personal best.

”I just can’t believe the improvement I’ve made especially since last year it was kind of a low season and I was ready to give up honestly,” said Lane. “This year I’ve continued to improve every meet and seeing like all the practices are paying off just really makes me feel confident in my next meet.”

Lane also won long jump with a personal best 17 feet 3.75 inches.

