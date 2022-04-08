Amarillo police arrested 27 suspects for multiple charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested 27 suspects involved in multiple charges including burglaries of storage units.

According to the release, in 2020, Amarillo police took 100 reports on burglaries of storage units.

During 2021, there were 172 reported burglaries of storage units, with 95 of those being reported between June 25 and November 12.

Officials say the reports came in several days to several weeks after the burglary had occurred and had limited evidence to work with on most cases.

The Amarillo Police Department Burglary Detective Unit began viewing several hours of video surveillance between large time frames due to most victims not knowing exactly when the burglaries had occurred.

The detectives were able to identify suspect vehicles and some of the suspect’s identities through video evidence.

They worked with patrol officers and were able to find and question people of interest and determine other involved suspects in these cases.

The officials have identified 27 suspects with multiple charges including, Burglary of a Building, Theft of a Firearm, Forgery, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Arson, Federal Firearms Charges, and Organized Criminal Activity.

Several of the stolen Items have been recovered and all pieces of recovered property have been returned to the owners.

The cases are still under investigation.

The release says more suspects could be identified, and further charges could be filed in the future.

