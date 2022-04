West Plains high school possibly has new Head girls basketball coach

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kevin Richardson could be named head girls basketball coach/campus coordinator for West Plains high school.

Richardson is a state champion coach from 2017 and a runner up in 2005.

Here are the details of his highlights:

Overall Head Coaching Record: 600-149

Abernathy: 34-26

2000 Area Champion

Canadian: 499-98

2002 Regional Quarter-finalist

2003 Regional Quarter-finalist

2004 Regional Semi-Finalist

2005 State Runner-up

2006 Regional Quarterfinalist

2007 Bi-District Champion

2008 Bi-District Champion

2009 Regional Finalist

2010 Regional Quarterfinalist

2011 Area Finalist

2012 Regional Quarterfinalist

2013 Regional Quarterfinalist

2014 Regional Semifinalist

2015 Regional Finalist

2016 Regional Quarterfinalist

2017 State Champion

2018 Regional Quarterfinalist

2019 Area Finalist

Wall: 67-25

2020 Area Finalist

2021 Area Finalist

2022 Area Finalist

District Champions—2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

