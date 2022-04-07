Who's Hiring?
Thursday’s Forecast: High Winds and Critical Fire Danger

By Adrian Campa
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT
Winds will be wicked this afternoon for the central and northeastern parts of the region with sustained winds from the NW at 20-40mph with gusts of 50-75mph. You will want to be extremely cautious when driving, especially if you drive a high-profile vehicle. Blowing dust will also be a concern that may reduce visibility to a couple miles at times. Due to the high winds, the fire danger is critical today with Red Flag Warnings in effect until 9pm this evening. Please avoid any burning!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

