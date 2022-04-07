Thursday’s Forecast: High Winds and Critical Fire Danger

Winds will be wicked this afternoon for the central and northeastern parts of the region with sustained winds from the NW at 20-40mph with gusts of 50-75mph. You will want to be extremely cautious when driving, especially if you drive a high-profile vehicle. Blowing dust will also be a concern that may reduce visibility to a couple miles at times. Due to the high winds, the fire danger is critical today with Red Flag Warnings in effect until 9pm this evening. Please avoid any burning!

