Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Sod Poodles release 2022 roster, strong starting five pitchers

Amarillo’s roster features four top 10 Diamondback prospects
By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Double-A affiliate, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, released their 28-man roster to start the 2022 season. Eight Soddies rank in the D-Backs top 30 (MLB.com).

Sod Poodles Manager Shawn Roof along with 17 players are returning to HODGETOWN including three of the four outfielders, in particular the Dominic Duo made up of Canzone and Fletcher. They’ll be joined by Arizona’s number-2 ranked prospect Corbin Carroll, the 16th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, who has experience at Hillsboro (A+). Carroll got off to a fast start in 2021, slashing .435/.552/.913 through seven games at the High-A level before shoulder surgery ended his season.

”I really like the depth of this team you know from the top to the bottom. Our pitching staff, our starters are really good starters. Really good bullpen with guys with Big League experience playing Triple-A and Double-A, so they’ve been here. Lot of veteran arms which helps a lot and then offensively we can do a lot of things,” said Roof. “We’re going to hit for power. We’re going to have high averages at times, so I think we can to a little of everything. I think it’s going to be a high octane offense.”

Amarillo’s roster includes three pitchers ranking in the top 10 for the D-Backs, Drey Jameson (No. 6), Bryce Jarvis (No. 7), and Brandon Pfaadt (No. 10). All three of which are returning to Double-AA.

”The guys we have especially the starting five, and then you got the bullpen guys, we’re going to be really good I think. Good arms. You’ve got Jarvis that runs it up there. Good command, beef hat. Brandan Pfaadt just all around good pitching,” said Jameson. “On the hitters side you got Corbin Carroll. He’s coming here. A bunch of top-end guys that I think will obviously bring a lot of people here and I think we’re going to win a lot of games.”

The Sod Poodles opening day home game is set for Friday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m. Amarillo will play the Midland RockHounds at HODGETOWN for a three-game series.

The full Opening Day roster breaks down as follows:

Pitchers (16): RHP Jeff Bain, LHP Cam Booser, RHP Slade Cecconi (No. 11), RHP Keegan Curtis, RHP Brett de Geus, LHP Junior Garcia, LHP Kenny Hernandez, RHP Drey Jameson, RHP Bryce Jarvis, RHP Levi Kelly (No. 23), RHP Justin Lewis, RHP Kai-Wei Lin, RHP Brandon Pfaadt, RHP Blake Rogers RHP Matt Tabor, RHP Blake Workman

Catchers (2): Juan Centeno, Nick Dalesandro

Infielders (6): Blaze Alexander (No. 28), Leandro Cedeno, Jancarlos Cintron, Jordan Howard, Drew Stankiewicz, Andy Yerzy

Outfielders (4): Dominic Canzone, Corbin Carroll, Eduardo Diaz, Dominic Fletcher

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abel Trevizo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for indecency with a child
Amarillo police are asking for help identifying a child that possibly fell from a moving car on...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying child that possibly fell from moving car
Wheeler County grass fire
Crews working on grass fire in Roberts County, estimated 300 acres
Matthew Hike, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim came forward saying the coach...
High school football coach charged after molesting student more than 50 times, sheriff says
Deputies with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after executing a...
Meth found at Potter County home, 3 arrested

Latest News

TPSN Sports Network
Stream baseball, softball and track with TPSN
The two-day West Texas A&M Showcase ended with the Palo Duro Dons tournament champions. The...
Palo Duro dances to fourth round of UIL 5A playoffs
Ascension Academy hosted their annual Cardinal Relays high school track and field meet on...
Audrey Lane triple jumps 35 feet 8.5 inches winning Cardinal Relays
Kevin Richardson
West Plains high school possibly has new Head girls basketball coach
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Thumbs up, Thumbs down