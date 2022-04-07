Sod Poodles release 2022 roster, strong starting five pitchers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Double-A affiliate, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, released their 28-man roster to start the 2022 season. Eight Soddies rank in the D-Backs top 30 (MLB.com).

Sod Poodles Manager Shawn Roof along with 17 players are returning to HODGETOWN including three of the four outfielders, in particular the Dominic Duo made up of Canzone and Fletcher. They’ll be joined by Arizona’s number-2 ranked prospect Corbin Carroll, the 16th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, who has experience at Hillsboro (A+). Carroll got off to a fast start in 2021, slashing .435/.552/.913 through seven games at the High-A level before shoulder surgery ended his season.

”I really like the depth of this team you know from the top to the bottom. Our pitching staff, our starters are really good starters. Really good bullpen with guys with Big League experience playing Triple-A and Double-A, so they’ve been here. Lot of veteran arms which helps a lot and then offensively we can do a lot of things,” said Roof. “We’re going to hit for power. We’re going to have high averages at times, so I think we can to a little of everything. I think it’s going to be a high octane offense.”

Amarillo’s roster includes three pitchers ranking in the top 10 for the D-Backs, Drey Jameson (No. 6), Bryce Jarvis (No. 7), and Brandon Pfaadt (No. 10). All three of which are returning to Double-AA.

”The guys we have especially the starting five, and then you got the bullpen guys, we’re going to be really good I think. Good arms. You’ve got Jarvis that runs it up there. Good command, beef hat. Brandan Pfaadt just all around good pitching,” said Jameson. “On the hitters side you got Corbin Carroll. He’s coming here. A bunch of top-end guys that I think will obviously bring a lot of people here and I think we’re going to win a lot of games.”

The Sod Poodles opening day home game is set for Friday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m. Amarillo will play the Midland RockHounds at HODGETOWN for a three-game series.

The full Opening Day roster breaks down as follows:

Pitchers (16): RHP Jeff Bain, LHP Cam Booser, RHP Slade Cecconi (No. 11), RHP Keegan Curtis, RHP Brett de Geus, LHP Junior Garcia, LHP Kenny Hernandez, RHP Drey Jameson, RHP Bryce Jarvis, RHP Levi Kelly (No. 23), RHP Justin Lewis, RHP Kai-Wei Lin, RHP Brandon Pfaadt, RHP Blake Rogers RHP Matt Tabor, RHP Blake Workman

Catchers (2): Juan Centeno, Nick Dalesandro

Infielders (6): Blaze Alexander (No. 28), Leandro Cedeno, Jancarlos Cintron, Jordan Howard, Drew Stankiewicz, Andy Yerzy

Outfielders (4): Dominic Canzone, Corbin Carroll, Eduardo Diaz, Dominic Fletcher

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.