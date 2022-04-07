Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘She knew she was going to die young’: Woman killed in crash after surviving liver transplant

By Courtney King and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) – A 20-year-old woman in Indiana was killed in a car crash on the way to an appointment at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in connection to a liver transplant she had two years ago.

Makenzie Howell was the passenger in a truck that crossed the centerline of the highway, hitting another truck and then sliding sideways into the path of a semi-truck that hit the passenger side of the vehicle she was in.

“She knew she was going to die young,” Danielle Howell, Makenzie’s mother, told WXIX. “My heart never wanted to believe that.”

Danielle explained her daughter had a rare genetic condition that caused growths on her liver.

“They would just get bigger and bigger and fill up to the point that her liver was three times the size it was supposed to be,” Danielle said. “It was intense and scary.”

Danielle is heartbroken because they thought Makenzie was in the clear after her transplant, adding she was the happiest she’d ever seen her daughter.

Two other people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested 27 suspects involved in multiple charges including burglaries of...
Amarillo police arrested 27 suspects for multiple charges
Amarillo police are asking for help identifying a child that possibly fell from a moving car on...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying child that possibly fell from moving car
Deputies with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after executing a...
Meth found at Potter County home, 3 arrested
Cory Ferral Morrison, arrested for car burglary (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police arrest man after vehicle burglary
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station
The immediate aftermath of the Russian missile strike on a railway station in the Ukrainian...
GRAPHIC: Aftermath from Russian missile strike at Ukraine train station
FILE - Lady Gaga arrives at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on...
Accused shooter in Lady Gaga dog theft mistakenly freed
CNN examines the aftermath of the destruction caused in northern Ukraine.
A close look at Russia's brutal attack in northern Ukraine
A damaged vehicle sits in front of a food truck following a collision in Austin, Texas on...
Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt