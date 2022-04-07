NewsChannel 10 to broadcast Sod Poodles games on Sundays
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel10 is partnering with the Amarillo Sod Poodles to broadcast Sunday night games this summer.
Broadcasts begin on April 10 and last until September 11.
Viewers can watch the games on NewsChannel10 Too (10.2 over the air) or on Channel 6 (Suddenlink).
These broadcasts will be a first for the Panhandle, with professional baseball being broadcast for all to see for free.
Stay tuned for Sod Poodles Baseball Sundays on NewsChannel 10 Too:
- April 10 - 1:05p – vs Midland
- April 24 - 1:05p - vs San Antonio
- May 8 - 1:05p - vs Midland
- May 22 – 1:05p – vs Tulsa
- June 5 – 1:05p –vs Midland
- June 12 – 1:05p - vs Frisco
- July 3 – 6:05p - vs NW Arkansas
- July 17 – 6:05p - vs San Antonio
- July 31 - 7:05p - vs Corpus Christi
- August 14 – 6:05p - vs Springfield
- September 4 – 1:05p - vs Frisco
- September 11 – 1:05p - vs Arkansas
