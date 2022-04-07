NewsChannel 10 to broadcast Sod Poodles games on Sundays

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel10 is partnering with the Amarillo Sod Poodles to broadcast Sunday night games this summer.

Broadcasts begin on April 10 and last until September 11.

Viewers can watch the games on NewsChannel10 Too (10.2 over the air) or on Channel 6 (Suddenlink).

These broadcasts will be a first for the Panhandle, with professional baseball being broadcast for all to see for free.

Stay tuned for Sod Poodles Baseball Sundays on NewsChannel 10 Too:

April 10 - 1:05p – vs Midland

April 24 - 1:05p - vs San Antonio

May 8 - 1:05p - vs Midland

May 22 – 1:05p – vs Tulsa

June 5 – 1:05p –vs Midland

June 12 – 1:05p - vs Frisco

July 3 – 6:05p - vs NW Arkansas

July 17 – 6:05p - vs San Antonio

July 31 - 7:05p - vs Corpus Christi

August 14 – 6:05p - vs Springfield

September 4 – 1:05p - vs Frisco

September 11 – 1:05p - vs Arkansas

