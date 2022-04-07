Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Updates The Relentless April Wind

By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are still in the wind field of an enormous low pressure system that, although is situated very distantly near the Great Lakes, continues to crank our winds to strong levels. Winds have gusted well over 30mph in Amarillo, but over 50-60mph in our northern counties. Winds will finally taper overnight and temperatures will tumble all the way to near freezing again. Tomorrow looks to be a day with less wind, more like 10-20mph, and highs climbing a few degrees to near 70.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stratford Fire
Crews working on new fire in Beaver County, Gray County fire 92% contained
Amarillo firefighters extinguish fire in storm drain
Beaver County grass fire
Information about smoke coming across the Panhandle
Change this caption before publishing
Amarillo police arrest man, recover stolen trailer during traffic stop
Abel Trevizo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for indecency with a child

Latest News

Stratford Fire
Crews working on new fire in Beaver County, Gray County fire 92% contained
Adrian's Forecast 4-7-22
Adrian's Forecast 4-7-22
live
VIDEO: Crews working on new Beaver County fire, Gray County grass fire now 92% contained
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave