Doppler Dave Updates The Relentless April Wind

We are still in the wind field of an enormous low pressure system that, although is situated very distantly near the Great Lakes, continues to crank our winds to strong levels. Winds have gusted well over 30mph in Amarillo, but over 50-60mph in our northern counties. Winds will finally taper overnight and temperatures will tumble all the way to near freezing again. Tomorrow looks to be a day with less wind, more like 10-20mph, and highs climbing a few degrees to near 70.

