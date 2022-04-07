Clovis police investigating shooting that left 13-year-old wounded

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old wounded.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a home near North Oak Street and East 13th Street on reports of gunshots and a car driving away from the area.

Officers arrived to find 20-year-old Benjamin Genova and 18-year-old Fabian Genova in possession of semi-automatic rifles. Both men were detained.

Police say numerous spent casings from both rifles were found in the driveway where the men were found.

Detectives from the Clovis Police Department’s Special Operations Unit responded to the scene and began speaking with neighbors in the area.

Detectives learned the people in the black car and men found in the driveway were shooting at each other. During the shooting, multiple houses and cars were shot.

Around 3:55 p.m., Clovis Dispatch learned of a 13-year-old boy who was brought into Plains Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back. During an investigation, police learned the boy was in the black car.

He was flown to Lubbock for additional medical care and is currently in stable condition.

The Clovis Police Department is asking for anyone who has information about this shooting to call (575) 769-1921.

