Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Clovis police investigating shooting that left 13-year-old wounded

CLOVIS SHOOTING
CLOVIS SHOOTING(MGN)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old wounded.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a home near North Oak Street and East 13th Street on reports of gunshots and a car driving away from the area.

Officers arrived to find 20-year-old Benjamin Genova and 18-year-old Fabian Genova in possession of semi-automatic rifles. Both men were detained.

Police say numerous spent casings from both rifles were found in the driveway where the men were found.

Detectives from the Clovis Police Department’s Special Operations Unit responded to the scene and began speaking with neighbors in the area.

Detectives learned the people in the black car and men found in the driveway were shooting at each other. During the shooting, multiple houses and cars were shot.

Around 3:55 p.m., Clovis Dispatch learned of a 13-year-old boy who was brought into Plains Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back. During an investigation, police learned the boy was in the black car.

He was flown to Lubbock for additional medical care and is currently in stable condition.

The Clovis Police Department is asking for anyone who has information about this shooting to call (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested 27 suspects involved in multiple charges including burglaries of...
Amarillo police arrested 27 suspects for multiple charges
Amarillo police are asking for help identifying a child that possibly fell from a moving car on...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying child that possibly fell from moving car
Abel Trevizo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for indecency with a child
Deputies with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after executing a...
Meth found at Potter County home, 3 arrested
Wheeler County grass fire
Crews working on grass fire in Roberts County, estimated 300 acres

Latest News

A judge has sentenced three drug traffickers to a total of 48 years in prison after crashing...
3 sentenced to total of 48 years after crashing into Potter County Deputy vehicle
Doppler Dave's Friday Outlook 4/8
The Cadillac Ranch is raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Cadillac Ranch painted blue to raise awareness toward child abuse
The political action committee against the $285 million in Amarillo school bonds has far less...
Election finance reports show supporters of Amarillo school bonds have more funds than those against
Amarillo police have arrested 27 suspects involved in multiple charges including burglaries of...
Amarillo police arrested 27 suspects for multiple charges