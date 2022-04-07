City of Canyon dedicating Brown Road Sport Complex as a park

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon City Commission voted to dedicating Brown Road Sportsplex as a park on Monday evening.

The distinction means it can’t be changed without a vote by the public.

The commission says the complex has evolved over the years since its first soccer game in 1999 .

It started as a cattle pasture and became an award-winning facility.

The 37 acre location includes multiple flag football, baseball and soccer fields, a pavillion and playground.

“This complex is a result of many years of work by the Parks Department and also the Palo Duro Soccer Association which has donated funds throughout the years to improve the facility,” Behrens continued. “Dedicating the park basically ensures that this facility will remain a park in Canyon and that citizens will be able to enjoy it for many years to come.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.