Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Crews working on new fire in Beaver County, Gray County fire 92% contained

By Tamlyn Cochran and Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to multiple grass fires in the area.

Wheeler County

Wheeler County Fire Department are responding to a grass fire near north of Highway 152 and FM 592.

Crews are asking to avoid the area.

Fire operations are still ongoing in Wheeler County. Please avoid the area!! HWY 152 / FM 592 / CR 28

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Sherman County

Firefighters in Sherman County are fighting a huge fire at Aurora Organic Dairy just south and west of Stratford.

Sherman County officials say the fire is a hay fire and fuel tanks are in jeopardy.

Crews with Stratford and Cactus fire departments are on the scene.

Gray County

A wildfire in Gray County, named the Sand Creek Fire, is now 92% contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is an estimated 3,200 acres.

Crews worked overnight to slow progression of the fire due to its extreme activity in the rough terrain.

TxDOT says SH 274 from FM 1321 and FM 291 was closed. All roads reopened overnight.

Beaver County

Oklahoma Forestry Services says there is a new fire in Beaver County north of Forgan.

Crews are responding to the fire.

Lanes of US 83 were closed at near Turpin due to the fire, but those have since reopened.

As of 1:30 p.m., the fire was considered under control.

Two Balko firefighters were injured while fighting the fire. Officials say their vehicle rolled off a six-foot embankment.

According to the post, Tyler and Jason are in the hospital with serious injuries and are recovering.

Balko firefighters update.

Posted by Booker Fire Department on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Booker Fire Department is responding to assist with the fire as it is flaring up, heading towards Balko.

We are responding back to the Beaver River Fire to assist as it continues to flare up and spread toward Balko.

Posted by Booker Fire Department on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

The firefighters have been identified as Jason Smith and Tyler Morris. They were airlifted to Lubbock for treatment.

Officials say the doctor told family members the men received deep second-degree burns on their hands and arms and first-degree burns on their faces.

Their prognosis looks promising, according to family.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the families pay for food, fuel and hotel costs.

If you would like to donate, click here.

We have units on this fire currently.

Posted by Booker Fire Department on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Heading into Beaver to assist with the Fire￼￼

Posted by Slapout Fire Department on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Booker, Darrouzett, and Follett Fire Departments are responding to a mutual aid call to help Beaver County firefighters...

Posted by Booker Fire Department on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Carson County/Armstrong County

According to the Texas A&M Forest Services the fire was estimated to be 3,648 acres and 100% contained.

Crews will continue to patrol the fire area.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo firefighters extinguish fire in storm drain
Beaver County grass fire
Information about smoke coming across the Panhandle
Change this caption before publishing
Amarillo police arrest man, recover stolen trailer during traffic stop
Abel Trevizo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for indecency with a child

Latest News

Wheeler County grass fire
Crews working on grass fire in Roberts County, estimated 300 acres
GOOD NEWS
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave gives spotlight on family with massive history of military service
Bushland ISD makes decisions for new elementary school renovations
Brown Road Sports Complex
City of Canyon dedicating Brown Road Sport Complex as a park