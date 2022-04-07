Crews working on new fire in Beaver County, Gray County fire 92% contained

BEAVER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to multiple grass fires in the area.

Wheeler County

Wheeler County Fire Department are responding to a grass fire near north of Highway 152 and FM 592.

Crews are asking to avoid the area.

Sherman County

Firefighters in Sherman County are fighting a huge fire at Aurora Organic Dairy just south and west of Stratford.

Sherman County officials say the fire is a hay fire and fuel tanks are in jeopardy.

Crews with Stratford and Cactus fire departments are on the scene.

Gray County

A wildfire in Gray County, named the Sand Creek Fire, is now 92% contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is an estimated 3,200 acres.

Crews worked overnight to slow progression of the fire due to its extreme activity in the rough terrain.

TxDOT says SH 274 from FM 1321 and FM 291 was closed. All roads reopened overnight.

Beaver County

Oklahoma Forestry Services says there is a new fire in Beaver County north of Forgan.

Crews are responding to the fire.

Lanes of US 83 were closed at near Turpin due to the fire, but those have since reopened.

As of 1:30 p.m., the fire was considered under control.

Two Balko firefighters were injured while fighting the fire. Officials say their vehicle rolled off a six-foot embankment.

According to the post, Tyler and Jason are in the hospital with serious injuries and are recovering.

Booker Fire Department is responding to assist with the fire as it is flaring up, heading towards Balko.

The firefighters have been identified as Jason Smith and Tyler Morris. They were airlifted to Lubbock for treatment.

Officials say the doctor told family members the men received deep second-degree burns on their hands and arms and first-degree burns on their faces.

Their prognosis looks promising, according to family.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the families pay for food, fuel and hotel costs.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Carson County/Armstrong County

According to the Texas A&M Forest Services the fire was estimated to be 3,648 acres and 100% contained.

Crews will continue to patrol the fire area.

