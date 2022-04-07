Who's Hiring?
Bushland ISD makes decisions for new elementary school renovations

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - Bushland ISD has made decisions for the new elementary school due to the recent growth and the current elementary school lacking proper structure from previous renovations and amenities the new schools wants to fix.

“At the new elementary school we’re going to have collaboration spaces between classrooms where the students can come out and work together. We have a multipurpose courtyard where students can go out and there’s going to be learning stations in that courtyard as well,” said Chris Wingington, Bushland ISD superintendent.

The current elementary will be turned into a central office, while the new school will house pre-K through second grade, fourth through sixth will be moved to the middle school, those students will be sent to the high school.

Bushland ISD also has plans for a new high school.

