Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo police arrest woman, recover stolen vehicle after chase

(WILX)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a woman and recovered a stolen vehicle during a forgery investigation Wednesday.

APD said officers were called to a financial institution at 1:05 p.m. in the 3300 block of I-40 East on reports of a woman trying to cash a stolen check.

When officers arrived, the woman left the scene in a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Officers conducted a traffic stop but the woman sped up and refused to stop, according to APD.

APD officers chased the suspect on the I-40 access road but disengaged when she began to drive recklessly in a neighborhood.

Officials said a short time later the vehicle was discovered abandoned in the 1100 block of S. Woodland Street.

APD said 34-year-old Deborah Barbosa was found a short distance away and identified as the driver.

Barbosa was arrested for forgery of a financial instrument and evading arrest, detention in a motor vehicle.

She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The Avalanche had been reported stolen through APD the previous day.

APD said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested 27 suspects involved in multiple charges including burglaries of...
Amarillo police arrested 27 suspects for multiple charges
Amarillo police are asking for help identifying a child that possibly fell from a moving car on...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying child that possibly fell from moving car
Abel Trevizo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for indecency with a child
Deputies with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after executing a...
Meth found at Potter County home, 3 arrested
Wheeler County grass fire
Crews working on grass fire in Roberts County, estimated 300 acres

Latest News

A judge has sentenced three drug traffickers to a total of 48 years in prison after crashing...
3 sentenced to total of 48 years after crashing into Potter County Deputy vehicle
Doppler Dave's Friday Outlook 4/8
The Cadillac Ranch is raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Cadillac Ranch painted blue to raise awareness toward child abuse
The political action committee against the $285 million in Amarillo school bonds has far less...
Election finance reports show supporters of Amarillo school bonds have more funds than those against
Amarillo police have arrested 27 suspects involved in multiple charges including burglaries of...
Amarillo police arrested 27 suspects for multiple charges