Amarillo police arrest woman, recover stolen vehicle after chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a woman and recovered a stolen vehicle during a forgery investigation Wednesday.

APD said officers were called to a financial institution at 1:05 p.m. in the 3300 block of I-40 East on reports of a woman trying to cash a stolen check.

When officers arrived, the woman left the scene in a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Officers conducted a traffic stop but the woman sped up and refused to stop, according to APD.

APD officers chased the suspect on the I-40 access road but disengaged when she began to drive recklessly in a neighborhood.

Officials said a short time later the vehicle was discovered abandoned in the 1100 block of S. Woodland Street.

APD said 34-year-old Deborah Barbosa was found a short distance away and identified as the driver.

Barbosa was arrested for forgery of a financial instrument and evading arrest, detention in a motor vehicle.

She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The Avalanche had been reported stolen through APD the previous day.

APD said the investigation is ongoing.

