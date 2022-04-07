Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police arrest man and recover stolen truck after traffic stop

(Hawaii News Now)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a man was arrested and a stolen truck and trailer were recovered after a traffic stop Wednesday.

APD officers with the Criminal Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop at 12:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of N. Arthur on a 2000 Chevrolet truck pulling a trailer yesterday.

Officials said the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Derrick Davis, initially lied about his name.

APD officers identified him and found he had a warrant for a probation violation on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

After attempting to place Davis under arrest, APD said he resisted and fought the officers.

One officer used a taser on Davis, but it was ineffective and he continued to fight. Officials said Davis then attempted to take the taser from the officer.

Davis was eventually taken into custody and placed under arrest for two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, failure to identify fugitive from justice, resisting arrest and the warrant.

The truck and trailer he was in control of were both found to be reported stolen through APD.

He was additionally charged with two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

