Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for indecency with a child
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man wanted for indecency with a child.
Officials said 41-year-old Abel Trevizo is wanted for indecency with a child - sexual contact.
He is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and he has brown eyes and black hair.
Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
