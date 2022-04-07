Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for indecency with a child

Abel Trevizo
Abel Trevizo(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man wanted for indecency with a child.

Officials said 41-year-old Abel Trevizo is wanted for indecency with a child - sexual contact.

He is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and he has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Abel Trevizo Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is Abel...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested 27 suspects involved in multiple charges including burglaries of...
Amarillo police arrested 27 suspects for multiple charges
Amarillo police are asking for help identifying a child that possibly fell from a moving car on...
Amarillo police asking for help identifying child that possibly fell from moving car
Deputies with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after executing a...
Meth found at Potter County home, 3 arrested
Wheeler County grass fire
Crews working on grass fire in Roberts County, estimated 300 acres

Latest News

A judge has sentenced three drug traffickers to a total of 48 years in prison after crashing...
3 sentenced to total of 48 years after crashing into Potter County Deputy vehicle
Doppler Dave's Friday Outlook 4/8
The Cadillac Ranch is raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Cadillac Ranch painted blue to raise awareness toward child abuse
The political action committee against the $285 million in Amarillo school bonds has far less...
Election finance reports show supporters of Amarillo school bonds have more funds than those against
Amarillo police have arrested 27 suspects involved in multiple charges including burglaries of...
Amarillo police arrested 27 suspects for multiple charges