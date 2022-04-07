Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for indecency with a child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man wanted for indecency with a child.

Officials said 41-year-old Abel Trevizo is wanted for indecency with a child - sexual contact.

He is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and he has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

