Symposium on regional archeology to take place at PPHM
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 56th annual Symposium of the Southwestern Federation of Archaeological Societies will take place at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum on Saturday.
Registration is free and begins at 8:00 a.m., followed by the meeting in the Hazelwood Lecture Hall.
The Panhandle Archaeological Society will host the Symposium, as they are a member society and member societies rotate host responsibilities each year.
Speakers at the event will discuss current archaeological research in the region.
