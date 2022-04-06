Who's Hiring?
Symposium on regional archeology to take place at PPHM

By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 56th annual Symposium of the Southwestern Federation of Archaeological Societies will take place at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum on Saturday.

Registration is free and begins at 8:00 a.m., followed by the meeting in the Hazelwood Lecture Hall.

The Panhandle Archaeological Society will host the Symposium, as they are a member society and member societies rotate host responsibilities each year.

Speakers at the event will discuss current archaeological research in the region.

Good morning, everyone! We've got a treat for you! We'll be hosting this year's Southwestern Federation of...

Posted by Panhandle Archaeological Society on Monday, April 4, 2022

