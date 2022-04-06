Sunray Collegiate ISD students develop veterinary skills in districts animal hospital program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students are helping animals get their vaccinations at the Sunray Animal Hospital.

The hospital program recently launched in February where students complete 500 combined academic and clinical hours to become certified veterinary assistants.

Learning under the only veterinarian in Sunray, Dr. Patrick Snyder, he says the program is needed due to a lack in workers.

“There’s a shortage of veterinary technicians, assistants, and doctors in this area,” said Snyder. “This is a way to help the community by providing a service, and at the same time helping the students by providing them the opportunity to know if this is something they’re interested in doing.”

The students learn basic veterinary procedures including vaccinations working with dogs and cats.

They also do mobile checkups on livestock and equine.

Sophomore Liberty Heinrich is ready to serve in the program, since those in Sunray have had to travel elsewhere for their animal’s well being.

“It still gives me the opportunity to learn so much and be able to develop those skills throughout life in many different ways,” said Heinrich.

In addition to the animal hospital, the district is building an embryology lab to aid in scientific research.

The lab will be constructed by the fall.

