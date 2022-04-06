San Jacinto Christian Academy’s Caroline Karr named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is a two-time TAPPS State Runner-Up. Meet San Jacinto Christian Academy’s Caroline Karr.

San Jacinto Christian Academy senior Caroline Karr has broken many school milestones. She holds the school record in cross country at 11:49.5 and placed second at State in cross country and and track in the two-mile.

“I suppose there is a zone when you’re running long distance,” said Caroline Karr. “It’s just really at peace when you’re doing that.”

“She’s a great leader for the team,” said Sam Karr, SJCA Patriots assistant distance coach, “She’s been an encourager. She kind of challenges the boys, so it pushes them as well.”

Running has become a family sport for Karr and her dad.

“In Elementary school I started to have a spark for long distance running, so he kind of got into it at the same time as well,” said Caroline Karr.

Her passion for running has carried her to a Division II scholarship.

“I chose Oklahoma Christian because it’s a really small school and really friendly,” said Caroline Karr. “It seemed like family and it just seemed like a perfect fit.”

“I think she’s shown everybody that you can be in a small school and you can still get to the collegiate level,” said Sam Karr. “You know she’s going DII and it’s super exciting that she gets to do it.”

Karr plans on studying Medical Laboratory Sciences at OCU. She currently holds a 3.8 GPA and participates in Tech Club and National Honor Society.

“I think it’s really important to put yourself in all kinds of extra curriculars to really just broaden your horizons and see what you can do with your life,” said Caroline Karr.

