Ronny Jackson co-hosting forum for high school students applying for U.S. Service Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Office Congressman Ronny Jackson will be co-hosting a forum for high school students interested in applying to the U.S. Service Academy.

Students are encouraged to attend with a parent or guardian, and no RSVP is necessary for the event.

The forum will take place this Saturday at the I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA in Fort Worth.

Registration for the forum will start at 7:30 in the morning, and the forum itself will start at 8:00 a.m. till noon.

