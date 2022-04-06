Randall hurdler Alex Bettag signs with Eastern New Mexico

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall senior Alex Bettag will continue her track career at Eastern New Mexico University. She’s staying close to home and will be competing in the Lone Star Conference against West Texas A&M.

“I never really saw myself as an athlete, so being in track and being able to compete in college has really meant a lot and I just want to make my family proud,” said Bettag.

Bettag runs the 100 and 400 hurdles at Randall. Her personal best time in the 100 hurdles is 14.77. Last year she was named the Lady Raiders Most Valuable Player.

ENMU was a great fit for Bettag because everyone was so friendly during her visit.

”Really when I went and toured the school it was just a really good environment. I really like the classes they had to offer and meeting the coach and the other athletes, that would be my teammates, they were really friendly and I really liked it,” said Bettag.

Bettag plans on studying to become a teacher/coach.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.