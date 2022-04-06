Who's Hiring?
Information about smoke coming across the Panhandle

By Kevin Selle and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The smoky smell across the Texas Panhandle is from a large grass fire in the Oklahoma Panhandle area.

The first image shows a dark spot which is the fire in Beaver County. The lighter color grey at the top of the image is the cold front moving south early Tuesday afternoon.

Beaver County grass fire
Beaver County grass fire(KFDA)

The cold front overtook the fire mid-afternoon and a northeast wind picked up speed behind the front. Carrying the smoke southwest.

Beaver County grass fire
Beaver County grass fire(KFDA)

This visible satellite image shows the smoke being carried from the Oklahoma Panhandle to the southwest across Amarillo.

Beaver County grass fire
Beaver County grass fire(KFDA)

During 8:00 p.m. a new fire developed southeast of Pampa, the smoke from the fire will flow southwest across I-40.

Pampa fire
Pampa fire(KFDA)

