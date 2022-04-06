Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Group claims fetuses in DC home proof of illegal abortions

Police found five aborted fetuses at an activist's home. (WUSA, Washington Surgi-Clinic, Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), @DCAreaAntiAbortionAdvocacy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - An anti-abortion group says the five fetuses found last week in a member’s home came from the medical waste being disposed by a Washington, D.C., abortion clinic.

The group, known as the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, claims it contacted the police to collect the fetuses in hopes that an autopsy would prove that the clinic was conducting federally illegal late-stage abortions.

Last week, the Metropolitan Police Department removed five aborted fetuses from the home of Lauren Handy, a longtime anti-abortion rights activist.

Police removed the fetuses one day after Handy and eight others were charged with blocking access to an abortion clinic in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stratford Fire
Crews working on new fire in Beaver County, Gray County fire 92% contained
Amarillo firefighters extinguish fire in storm drain
Beaver County grass fire
Information about smoke coming across the Panhandle
Change this caption before publishing
Amarillo police arrest man, recover stolen trailer during traffic stop
Suspects in hit-and-run that left elderly woman injured (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police has identities of suspects in hit-and-run that left elderly woman injured

Latest News

Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine begs for help
Las Vegas police have arrested Alan Wilson, 28, on charges that include attempted murder and...
GRAPHIC: Man stabs child 11 times to ‘get the demons out’, police say
Wheeler County grass fire
Crews working on grass fire in Roberts County, estimated 300 acres
A spokesperson for Dothan Preparatory Academy said an altercation took place between two...
Student brawl breaks out over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, witnesses say
The administration argued that the Constitution gives the president, as the head of the federal...
Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate