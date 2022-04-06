Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

FDA warns of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus

The FDA is warning of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.
The FDA is warning of raw oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food and Drug Administration is working with Canadian food and health agencies to investigate a multi-state outbreak of norovirus illnesses linked to raw oysters from British Columbia.

The oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers in at least 13 states, the FDA confirmed.

These states include:

  • California
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • New Jersey
  • Nevada
  • New York
  • Oregon
  • Texas
  • Washington

The FDA says oysters can cause illness if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems.

Food contaminated with norovirus may also look, smell and taste normal.

Norovirus can infect people of all ages, and the most common symptoms of infection are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Additional symptoms can include fever, headache and body ache.

These symptoms will usually develop 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus. People typically recover from norovirus in one to three days.

To protect yourself from norovirus infection, the FDA urges you to avoid eating raw oysters in any of the locations listed above. If you have any of the products, the agency recommends throwing them away or returning them to the distributor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Abel Trevizo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for indecency with a child
Matthew Hike, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim came forward saying the coach...
High school football coach charged after molesting student more than 50 times, sheriff says
Wheeler County grass fire
Crews working on grass fire in Roberts County, estimated 300 acres
Stratford Fire
Crews working on new fire in Beaver County, Gray County fire 92% contained
Amarillo police arrest woman, recover stolen vehicle after chase

Latest News

A California homeowner said he took on two burglars he found inside his house. (KABC, Ventura...
‘I went Mike Tyson on him’: Homeowner takes down suspected burglars
FILE - David Gilmour performs in the ancient roman amphitheater of the Pompeii archeological...
Pink Floyd to release first new music in 28 years in support of Ukraine
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
S. Carolina schedules 1st execution with firing squad ready
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
Missile kills 30 evacuees at busy Ukrainian train station
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington,...
Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court