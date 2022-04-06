Who's Hiring?
Another Windy, but Cooler Day

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT
An overnight cold front has given a strong push of cooler air through the region as of early this morning, dropping daytime highs down into the 60s. Unfortunately, winds look to be sticking around today, however for the northeast, rather than the southwest. Winds will be sustained upwards of 30 mph with gusts closer to 40 possible at times. Thanks to drier air already in place, RH% values are likely to drop into the 5%-10% range, cause for more critical fire danger concerns. This looks to be our pattern for at least the next two days or so.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

