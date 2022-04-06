Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo Public Library ‘Read to Succeed’ program offers free literacy tutoring

(KFDA)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is offering free reading skills tutoring to adults through their Read to Succeed program.

Volunteer tutors are trained by library staff and paired with students,

Students meet with their tutor once to twice a week to study reading, spelling and writing.

Those interested in being a student or tutor can contact Lisa White at 806-378-3043.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abel Trevizo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for indecency with a child
Matthew Hike, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim came forward saying the coach...
High school football coach charged after molesting student more than 50 times, sheriff says
Wheeler County grass fire
Crews working on grass fire in Roberts County, estimated 300 acres
Stratford Fire
Crews working on new fire in Beaver County, Gray County fire 92% contained
Amarillo police arrest woman, recover stolen vehicle after chase

Latest News

Wheeler County grass fire
Crews working on grass fire in Roberts County, estimated 300 acres
GOOD NEWS
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave gives spotlight on family with massive history of military service
Bushland ISD makes decisions for new elementary school renovations
Brown Road Sports Complex
City of Canyon dedicating Brown Road Sport Complex as a park
Stratford Fire
Crews working on new fire in Beaver County, Gray County fire 92% contained