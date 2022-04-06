Amarillo Public Library ‘Read to Succeed’ program offers free literacy tutoring

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is offering free reading skills tutoring to adults through their Read to Succeed program.

Volunteer tutors are trained by library staff and paired with students,

Students meet with their tutor once to twice a week to study reading, spelling and writing.

Those interested in being a student or tutor can contact Lisa White at 806-378-3043.

