Amarillo police arrest man, recover stolen trailer during traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after recovering a stolen trailer during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

Around 8:35 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Northeast 24th Avenue and Hughes Street when the officer passed a pickup pulling a trailer.

The officer noticed sparks coming from the trailer, so he turned around to alert the driver.

Police say the driver of the pickup began to speed up and drive recklessly heading east on Northeast 24th. The officer stopped at a red light at NE 24th and Dumas Drive while the pickup continued driving.

Due to the danger of the sparks and the driver’s reckless actions, the officer tried to catch up to the driver and stop them.

Police say the driver refused to stop and drover north on walnut Street, continuing through the neighborhood before stopping behind a house on Almond Avenue.

Police learned the trailer was stolen but had not been reported. Officers arrested 50-year-old Antonio Edward Avila for evading arrest and theft of property.

He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

