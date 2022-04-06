Amarillo High’s McGill takes flight signing with Portland Pilots cross country and track

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High senior Isaac McGill holds the fastest two-mile track time in program history and at the Amarillo Meet of Champions. Next season he’ll represent the Panhandle on a larger scale in Division I track and cross country for the Portland Pilots.

McGill is a 2021-22 NewsChannel 10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week. He holds a 102 GPA and ranks second in his graduating class. On the course he’s a 2021 UIL 5A State cross country runner-up finishing with a personal record of 15:10 in the 5,000 meters. As a junior, McGill placed third at the UIL 5A State track and field championships in the 3200 meter run.

While many athletes choose to go to college where it feels familiar, McGill selected the Portland Pilots because it would be challenging and help him grow as a runner and person.

”This is my home and nowhere else is going to feel like home, so you know I went to the place that didn’t feel like home. I went to the place that is going to make me better and that’s uncomfortable,” said McGill. “That’s what’s going to push me to be a better person and a better runner. I just strive to represent Amarillo and represent those people with my best because they deserve it and so it feels amazing.”

McGill plans on studying business at Portland, but first he’s looking to win a UIL 5A State track title this spring for Amarillo High.

