Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo firefighters extinguish fire in storm drain

(MGN)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire in a storm drain last night.

Just before 8:00 p.m., crews responded to 3212 SW 26th Avenue to investigate smoke showing from street drains.

AFD said crews found a large amount of black turbulent smoke coming from multiple street drains in the area.

After accessing a large drain pipe from the nearby water runoff lake, crews searched for occupants.

Crews found no occupants but did find a rubbish fire in the drain.

Firefighters opened multiple hydrants in the area to flow water in the street drains, ensuring all fire was extinguished. AFD said the fire was likely caused by transients.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stratford Fire
Crews working on new fire in Beaver County, Gray County fire 92% contained
Beaver County grass fire
Information about smoke coming across the Panhandle
Change this caption before publishing
Amarillo police arrest man, recover stolen trailer during traffic stop
Suspects in hit-and-run that left elderly woman injured (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police has identities of suspects in hit-and-run that left elderly woman injured

Latest News

Wheeler County grass fire
Crews working on grass fire in Roberts County, estimated 300 acres
Bushland ISD makes decisions for new elementary school renovations
Brown Road Sports Complex
City of Canyon dedicating Brown Road Sport Complex as a park
Stratford Fire
Crews working on new fire in Beaver County, Gray County fire 92% contained
CLOVIS SHOOTING
Clovis police investigating shooting that left 13-year-old wounded