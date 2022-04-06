Amarillo firefighters extinguish fire in storm drain

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire in a storm drain last night.

Just before 8:00 p.m., crews responded to 3212 SW 26th Avenue to investigate smoke showing from street drains.

AFD said crews found a large amount of black turbulent smoke coming from multiple street drains in the area.

After accessing a large drain pipe from the nearby water runoff lake, crews searched for occupants.

Crews found no occupants but did find a rubbish fire in the drain.

Firefighters opened multiple hydrants in the area to flow water in the street drains, ensuring all fire was extinguished. AFD said the fire was likely caused by transients.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate.

