Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

3-year-old receives ‘birthday wish’ for a new heart, undergoes 14-hour surgery

A 3-year-old boy with a congenital heart defect received a new heart at a children's hospital in Cincinnati. (Source: WLWT, FAMILY VIDEO, PHOTOS, CNN)
By Shley Kirklen
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WLWT) - A young Cincinnati Bengals superfan got a fantastic present in time for his fourth birthday - a new heart.

Sammy Jones, also known as “Superman Sammy,” recently underwent a 14-hour surgery at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

“That’s what he asked for his birthday. We asked him back in March what he wanted for his birthday, and he said a new heart,” Sammy’s mother, Kortney Sink, said.

Sammy was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, causing the left side of his heart not to work.

“He had his first surgery at a day old, his second surgery at three months old, and then his third surgery at three years old,” Sink said.

Sammy’s parents thought he’d be good after his third surgery. He even started playing soccer, but his heart began to fail last fall.

After months spent in the hospital waiting, Sammy’s birthday wish came early.

“Couldn’t believe it. It’s been six months of waiting,” Sammy’s father, Garland Jones, said.

Sammy’s medical journey has been shared on social media, and several Cincinnati residents have bonded with him through his love of the Bengals.

“Thank you to the Bengals for an awesome season because it gave my son something to look forward to,” Garland Jones said.

Now, “Superman Sammy” has something else to look forward to – a new healthy heart.

“We hope he can do all he wants to do. He wants to play football and basketball. He wants to do all that stuff. And I’m just hoping and praying, he’s able to do all that stuff that he loves to do,” Sink said.

Sammy’s parents said they would have to stay within 40 miles of the hospital for three to six months, and since they live 70 miles away, they’ll be staying at a Ronald McDonald House.

Copyright 2022 WLWT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abel Trevizo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for indecency with a child
Matthew Hike, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim came forward saying the coach...
High school football coach charged after molesting student more than 50 times, sheriff says
Wheeler County grass fire
Crews working on grass fire in Roberts County, estimated 300 acres
Stratford Fire
Crews working on new fire in Beaver County, Gray County fire 92% contained
Amarillo police arrest woman, recover stolen vehicle after chase

Latest News

A California homeowner said he took on two burglars he found inside his house. (KABC, Ventura...
‘I went Mike Tyson on him’: Homeowner takes down suspected burglars
FILE - David Gilmour performs in the ancient roman amphitheater of the Pompeii archeological...
Pink Floyd to release first new music in 28 years in support of Ukraine
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
S. Carolina schedules 1st execution with firing squad ready
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
Missile kills 30 evacuees at busy Ukrainian train station
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington,...
Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court