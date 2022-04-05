Who's Hiring?
WTAMU to host iconic cowboy poet and alum Red Steagall

West Texas A&M University will host iconic cowboy poet and WTAMU alum Red Steagall as part of...
West Texas A&M University will host iconic cowboy poet and WTAMU alum Red Steagall as part of the Distinguished Lecture Series. (Source: WTAMU)(WTAMU)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will host iconic cowboy poet and WTAMU alum Red Steagall as part of the Distinguished Lecture Series.

He will present “Values of the Cow Country told in Story, Verse, and Song” at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 in Legacy Hall.

You can also join by zoom.

His appearance is a joint presentation of the Center for the Study of American West’s Garry L. Nall Lecture Series in Western Studies and the WT Distinguished Lecture Series.

The presentation will engage students on Western American history with attention on legend, myth and reality, according to Dr. Alex Hunt, regents professor of English and CSAW director.

“Red will tell stories and share songs and poems about Western American culture and heritage, with a special emphasis on the Texas Panhandle region,” said Dr. Hunt. “He’s a great guy, and he’s excited to return to WT to visit old haunts and see many friends he still has in the area”

Steagall is a renowned singer-songwriter, western musician and cowboy poet who holds a degree in agriculture from WT and has recorded more than 20 albums.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

