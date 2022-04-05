Windy in the west

First off for your Tuesday morning, some low clouds and patchy fog will be possible until after sunrise in the southeastern portions of the Texas panhandle, where dew points are just a bit higher than the rest of the area. Any significant visibility issues should clear by mid-morning. Once the sun comes up, things will be very different than Monday, as winds turn out of the west at 20-30 mph in the western ends of the area, and getting slightly calmer the further east you go. That being said, temperatures will warm with sunny skies, so regardless of how windy it is where you’re at, conditions will be dry, lending to critical fire danger for most of the day.

For Wednesday, another cool front drops us back into the 60s, skies will stay sunny and dry for the rest of the week.

