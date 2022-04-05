Wellington’s Weinette and Memphis’ Cook win District 2-2A golf, Culpepper wins District 1-3A

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high school golf tournaments for District 2-2A and District 1-3A teed off their final rounds to qualify for Regionals. 2A competed at the Comanche Trails Golf Complex and 3A was at Ross Rogers.

Wellington’s Caleb Weinette finished first for 2A boys at +17 totaling 161. Panhandle’s Levi McGill finished second at +34, leading his Panthers to a team gold medal.

District high school golf leaderboard after the second and final round. List of Regional Qualifiers. (Source: KFDA)

🏆 Bushland boys are district champs! Christian Brice wins the district as an individual. Haydon Branscum is 2nd. Girls finish 2nd as team and are regional qualifiers! Logan Culpepper wins the district as individual also! Regional tourney in a couple weeks for a shot at state! pic.twitter.com/26bQvjJqZd — Kendall Cogburn (@falconhoops413) April 4, 2022

