Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Wellington’s Weinette and Memphis’ Cook win District 2-2A golf, Culpepper wins District 1-3A

By Larissa Liska
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high school golf tournaments for District 2-2A and District 1-3A teed off their final rounds to qualify for Regionals. 2A competed at the Comanche Trails Golf Complex and 3A was at Ross Rogers.

Wellington’s Caleb Weinette finished first for 2A boys at +17 totaling 161. Panhandle’s Levi McGill finished second at +34, leading his Panthers to a team gold medal.

District high school golf leaderboard after the second and final round. List of Regional...
District high school golf leaderboard after the second and final round. List of Regional Qualifiers.(Source: KFDA)
District high school golf leaderboard after the second and final round. List of Regional...
District high school golf leaderboard after the second and final round. List of Regional Qualifiers.(Source: KFDA)

Memphis’ Maggie Cook paved the way in 2A girls going +37 at 181. The Memphis team also won the district girls title.

District high school golf leaderboard after the second and final round. List of Regional...
District high school golf leaderboard after the second and final round. List of Regional Qualifiers.(Source: KFDA)
District high school golf leaderboard after the second and final round. List of Regional...
District high school golf leaderboard after the second and final round. List of Regional Qualifiers.(Source: KFDA)
District high school golf leaderboard after the second and final round. List of Regional...
District high school golf leaderboard after the second and final round. List of Regional Qualifiers.(Source: KFDA)
District high school golf leaderboard after the second and final round. List of Regional...
District high school golf leaderboard after the second and final round. List of Regional Qualifiers.(Source: KFDA)
District high school golf leaderboard after the second and final round. List of Regional...
District high school golf leaderboard after the second and final round. List of Regional Qualifiers.(Source: KFDA)
District high school golf leaderboard after the second and final round. List of Regional...
District high school golf leaderboard after the second and final round. List of Regional Qualifiers.(Source: KFDA)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in hit-and-run that left elderly woman injured (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police has identities of suspects in hit-and-run that left elderly woman injured
Beaver County grass fire
Information about smoke coming across the Panhandle
Beaver County Fire
Hay fire breaks out in Sherman County, Carson/Armstrong County fire now 1,700 acres
police lights
Amarillo police arrest 4 people for multiple warrants near Bolton Street
Amarillo firefighters extinguish fire in storm drain

Latest News

This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is a two-time TAPPS State...
San Jacinto Christian Academy’s Caroline Karr named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week
Randall senior Alex Bettag will continue her track career at Eastern New Mexico University....
Randall hurdler Alex Bettag signs with Eastern New Mexico
Amarillo High senior Isaac McGill holds the fastest two-mile track time in program history and...
Amarillo High’s McGill takes flight signing with Portland Pilots cross country and track
Kendall Cogburn
Kendall Cogburn named Head Boys Basketball Coach for West Plains High School
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Randall assistant baseball coach John Peterson, player Payton Bush