Panhandle Rides launching new website of its Transit Collaborative Website

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Rides will be launching their website on Friday, April 8.

Panhandle Rides is a transit collaborative between the City of Amarillo and Panhandle Community Services, which provides rides to and from towns in the Texas Panhandle.

Riders can use these services for Amarillo fixed routes, free rides to COVID-19 testing, antibody treatment, and vaccination clinics, in addition to rides to doctor’s appointments in outlying areas.

Free bus rides from Eastridge Elementary School and West Texas A&M University starting at 5:00 p.m. from both locations.

The Kick-Off Celebration begins with free bus rides from Canyon and Eastridge Elementary School.

Rides will be provided by Amarillo City Transit and Panhandle Community Services.

Free Sod Poodle tickets are provided by Fan Cave.

Each person who reserves their free bus ride will get a free lawn ticket to the Sod Poodles opening game.

