Learn about Lemonade Day at Start-Up Expo this week
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can learn about Lemonade Day at the Start-Up Expo happening Thursday, April 7.
From 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., learn how to be come a successful Lemonade Day entrepreneur and pick-up registration information.
There will be a chance to win prizes like gift cards and a Lemonade Day stand.
To register for free, click here.
The city-wide Lemonade Day in Amarillo will be Saturday, May 7 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
