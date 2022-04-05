Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Kendall Cogburn named Head Boys Basketball Coach for West Plains High School

Kendall Cogburn
Kendall Cogburn(KFDA)
By Larissa Liska and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains High School is pending board approval for the next Head Coach of the boys basketball team on Monday April 11.

Coach Kendall Cogburn has had 153 career wins in eight years of head coaching experience including a State tournament berth 2016 at Happy.

He coached at Happy High School from 2014 to 2016:

  • State Semifinalists (2015-16)
  • Bi-District Champions (2014-15)

He coached at Bushland High School from 2016 to present:

  • District Champions 2017, 2021, 2022
  • Bi-District Champions 2021, 2022
  • Area Champions 2022
  • 51-15 Overall District Record

He graduated at Randall High School in 2008 and continued his education at West Texas A&M University, where he graduated in 2012.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stratford Fire
Carson County and Armstrong County grass fire estimated 3,648 acres, 100% contained
Amarillo firefighters extinguish fire in storm drain
Beaver County grass fire
Information about smoke coming across the Panhandle
Change this caption before publishing
Amarillo police arrest man, recover stolen trailer during traffic stop
Suspects in hit-and-run that left elderly woman injured (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police has identities of suspects in hit-and-run that left elderly woman injured

Latest News

Sod Poodles hold first media practice before 2022 season opener.
Sod Poodles release 2022 roster, strong starting five pitchers
VIDEO: Sod Poodles release 2022 roster, strong starting five pitchers
This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is a two-time TAPPS State...
San Jacinto Christian Academy’s Caroline Karr named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week
Randall senior Alex Bettag will continue her track career at Eastern New Mexico University....
Randall hurdler Alex Bettag signs with Eastern New Mexico
Amarillo High senior Isaac McGill holds the fastest two-mile track time in program history and...
Amarillo High’s McGill takes flight signing with Portland Pilots cross country and track