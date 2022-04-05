Kendall Cogburn named Head Boys Basketball Coach for West Plains High School

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains High School is pending board approval for the next Head Coach of the boys basketball team on Monday April 11.

Coach Kendall Cogburn has had 153 career wins in eight years of head coaching experience including a State tournament berth 2016 at Happy.

He coached at Happy High School from 2014 to 2016:

State Semifinalists (2015-16)

Bi-District Champions (2014-15)

He coached at Bushland High School from 2016 to present:

District Champions 2017, 2021, 2022

Bi-District Champions 2021, 2022

Area Champions 2022

51-15 Overall District Record

He graduated at Randall High School in 2008 and continued his education at West Texas A&M University, where he graduated in 2012.

