Doppler Dave Tracks A Windy Front

By Dave Oliver
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT
Windy, warm and dry conditions prevail today with a Red Flag Warning up because of fire danger. Winds will continue to be strong over the next few days, but will shift from the north as a cold front sweeps across our area. The front will also usher in cooler air with highs tomorrow in the upper 50s compare to upper 80s of today. There will also be the threat of freezing temperatures in the morning forecasts for Thursday and Friday.

