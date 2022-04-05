Who's Hiring?
The Bridge plants 1,557 pinwheels to represent children served in 2021

Today, 1,557 pinwheels represent how many children The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center served...
Today, 1,557 pinwheels represent how many children The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center served this last year.(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today, 1,557 pinwheels represent how many children The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center served this last year.

In a ceremony today, law enforcement agencies, CPS, prosecutors and community members gathered to honor these children.

Each pinwheel placed in the ground represents a child who bravely told their story of abuse.

Executive Director Shelly Bohannon says today is about celebrating each child.

“We are out here at The Bridge and we’re celebrating the children who were able to come through our doors and share their story and begin their path to healing and justice,” said Bohannon.

In 2021, law enforcement in the Texas Panhandle responded to more than 6,000 reports of child abuse. That’s up nearly 1,000 more than the previous year.

At The Bridge, children can tell their stories without being passed around to different agencies.

“They can receive everything they need here, get the referrals they need, and then go on about what their life is and begin what normal is,” said Bohannon. “They may be creating a new normal, but whatever that is, this is a new beginning for them without being fearful, being hurt, and that’s really what we’re all here for.”

Bohannon says the main message she hears from children is how comforting it feels to have someone believe their story.

“It is comforting, and they say this is a comforting place,” said Bohannon. “They felt comfortable telling their story. They didn’t feel scared or threatened, which is our whole mission - make these children feel comfortable and start empowering them to move through the next phase of their life.”

To learn more about The Bridge or to donate to help provide services for children suffering abuse, click here.

