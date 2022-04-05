Amarillo police has identities of suspects in hit-and-run that left elderly woman injured
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified two suspects in a recent hit-and-run that left a 92-year-old woman injured.
Police say they responded around 2:20 p.m. on March 29 to a parking lot near I-40 East and Grand Street where a grey or silver Ford Taurus with a paper license plate hit a 92-year-old woman and drove away.
The woman was treated for her injuries.
Police say the two people pictured here were inside the car.
If you know who they are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
