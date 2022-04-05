Amarillo police has identities of suspects in hit-and-run that left elderly woman injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified two suspects in a recent hit-and-run that left a 92-year-old woman injured.

Police say they responded around 2:20 p.m. on March 29 to a parking lot near I-40 East and Grand Street where a grey or silver Ford Taurus with a paper license plate hit a 92-year-old woman and drove away.

The woman was treated for her injuries.

Police say the two people pictured here were inside the car.

Suspects in hit-and-run that left elderly woman injured (Source: Amarillo Police Department) (Amarillo Police Department)

If you know who they are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

